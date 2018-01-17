Mason schools investigating messages causing allegations of racism

Shortly after Mason City Schools dealing with a teacher telling a student he would be lynched if he didn't get back on task comes a new dilemma. School officials said at least three students received an alleged racist Snapchat message.

It reads in part, "Well I hate black kids. Why does you [student name and student name] have to be in mason. Y'all are such a bad influence to the white kids."

Dejuana Blackshear said her son is one of the students who received the message.

"I have no idea whats going on unless there have been issues that have been swept under the rug and now they are surfacing and children want them to be out in the open and want attention for this," she said.

The message goes on to say in part, "Like can you all because you and [student name] are like thugs that doesn't need to be in Mason and I'm coming after you jack ****."

The school sent out a message to parents Tuesday saying, "Today, we received a tip that several African-American students received an offensive "Snapchat" message. We reported the message to our School Resource Officer, and will continue to investigate who might have sent it."

FOX19 NOW asked district spokesperson Tracey Carson if Mason City Schools has a race problem.

"I think every community has to search hard and know we all have work to do when it comes to racial reconciliation... and Mason is no different," she said.

The school said they have launched an investigation but it will be hard to figure out who sent the messages.

The full message from Mason City Schools reads:

Dear MMS Families, As many of you may be aware, an MMS teacher recently made an offensive remark to an African-American student. We know that there is no explanation or defense that would make such a comment appropriate. We are working to do what is right- apologize, make amends, and take steps to be better. Today, we received a tip that several African-American students received an offensive “Snapchat” message. We reported the message to our School Resource Officer, and will continue to investigate who might have sent it. We are asking for your help in reminding students of our school expectations for respectful behavior. Before winter break, our grade level assistant principals met with students during lunch to review expectations. This meeting served as students’ warning, and the consequences will start at the levels mentioned but could be more severe depending on the circumstances. The three areas that needed extra attention were: Cell Phones - (Friday Night School) It is up to the teacher whether or not cell phones can be brought to class.

Pictures and/or videos can be taken only with permission from the person or group.

No social media during school hours. Horseplay in the hallways and cafeteria - (Friday Night School or In School Suspension) Keep your hands to yourself.

Do not take things that do not belong to you (even if you are just “playing around”). Language Matters Cursing/swearing (Friday Night School)

Inappropriate language directed at someone (In-School Suspension)

Racial/Ethnic slurs (Suspension) We know that racial incidents don’t just hurt the students of color in our schools - they hurt all of our students and staff. We believe that our diversity strengthens our school and community, and we will continue to work to make sure that MMS strives to achieve our vision of “Every Kid, Every Day.” Thank you for your partnership in enhancing the MMS school culture.



