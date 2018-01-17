Streetcar service suspended on all 5 vehicles

The Cincinnati Bell Connector streetcar suspended service Wednesday evening due to mechanical issues on all five vehicles.

Officials said they are working diligently with all partners to resolve the issues to be able to resume service Thursday.

"We will provide a status update prior to the scheduled start of service tomorrow morning. In the meantime, Metro is honoring streetcar passes on local bus routes that serve the streetcar route until service is restored," the news release stated.

SERVICE ALERT: Due to mechanical issues, streetcar service is suspended for the rest of the evening. We apologize for any inconvenience. pic.twitter.com/HrMT66Lrgv — Cincy Bell Connector (@CB_Connector) January 18, 2018

