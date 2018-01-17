Mailman helps stop fire in Norwood

A mailman doing his regular route helped to save the day when he noticed a fire in a home while delivering mail in Norwood on the 5100 block of Rolston Ave.

He jumped right into action to get help, which likely saved five dogs inside the house.



On Wednesday night, Brian Rose and his five dogs no longer had a place to call home after the fire ripped through turning just about everything in the house to soot.

"Just everything's black. Everything's torn from the walls and black or ruined. Everything's ruined," said Rose.



His dogs were inside the house when the smoke and flames ignited. Firefighters said the mailman heard the smoke alarm inside the house then went around the back to check it out. That's when firefighters said he saw flames coming out of the window. He then told a neighbor to call 911.



"The mailman just stopped me. I guess the house is like, there's a burning smell coming from the house. The alarm's going off and no one's coming out," said the 911 caller.

Rose was at work when he got the call.

"I jumped in my truck ran down here and sure enough it was on fire," he said.

He then went to check on all of his dogs to make sure they weren't hurt.

"One ran out and jumped on the fire truck the other ones I went in and got once they cleared it," Rose said.

Firefighters are still not sure what caused the fire but the damage is extensive and now Rose can't go back in. He's not sure where he'll lay his head during the night.

"I don't know, don't know. I got a truck full of dogs and nowhere to stay," he said.

The Red Cross is currently working with him trying to find a place that will take him along with his dogs, but they said it's a challenge.

"I'll sleep in the truck with them if I have to. It's my kids." said Rose.



Rose and his dogs are still all together because of his mailman, who remains a mystery. Rose said he has never met him and firefighters said the mailman disappeared before they arrived. However, Rose says he is forever grateful.

"Thank you. Unfortunately the house... I don't know if that's savable, but he saved my dogs that's all I care about."

None of the animals were hurt in the fire.

Investigators are still working to learn the cause.

