Police investigating shooting in Price Hill

Police are on the scene of a shooting on St. Lawrence Avenue between Schiff Avenue and Kreis Lane.

Police said a man in his 30's was shot on Rapid Run Road, then ran to St. Lawrence.

He was shot multiple times and taken to the hospital, but the injuries aren't life-threatening, police said.

No information was given about suspects.

