Slow-moving winter storm leaves lingering effect in South

By JONATHAN DREW and TOM FOREMAN Jr.
Associated Press
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) - Several Southern states will be dealing with the lingering effects of a slow-moving winter storm that dumped a half-foot (15 centimeters) of snow on North Carolina's largest cities, dusted the Deep South and killed at least 10 people.
From Charlotte to Raleigh, North Carolina's five most populous cities all saw significant snow from a system that followed an atypical west-to-east path across the state. By Wednesday afternoon, Winston-Salem, Greensboro and Durham each had more than 6 inches (15 centimeters), while some places saw as much as 10 inches (25 centimeters).
Drivers unaccustomed to ice spun their wheels across Atlanta, which was brought to a near-standstill by little more than an inch (2.5 centimeters) of snow.
After raking North Carolina, forecasters expected the system to move offshore. Snow tapered across the state by late Wednesday.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
