Chris Mack makes history in Xavier's win over St. John's

Chris Mack has been Xavier's head coach since 2009. (FOX19 NOW File)

Chris Mack became Xavier’s all-time leader in wins after the Musketeers’ 88-82 win over St. John’s on Wednesday night.

It was his 203rd.



“There’s been a lot of great coaches before our coaching staff and I’ve been very fortunate to be around players that I love,” Mack told CBS Sports Network after the game. “It’s been a fun ride and hopefully we keep it going.”

XU hit a season-high 14 three-pointers in the win, led by Trevon Bluiett’s five deep balls and game-high 23 points. Kerem Kanter added 22 points and 13 rebounds. JP Macura scored 16 points in the win, hitting 3-of-5 from beyond the arc.

Mack, now in his ninth season at Xavier, passed Pete Gillen who held the previous mark at Xavier with 202 wins.

No. 11 Xavier returns to action Saturday at No. 19 Seton Hall for a 2:30 p.m. tipoff on FOX with a live post-game show to follow on FOX19 NOW.

