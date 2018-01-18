US agency reverses course on Lake Erie toxic algae decision

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says it shouldn't have approved Ohio's recommendation not to declare Ohio's western end of Lake Erie impaired by toxic algae.
The agency's reversal didn't go as far as ordering the lake to be designated as an impaired watershed. But the EPA's reversal sent in a letter to Ohio officials last week said the state's list of impaired waters was incomplete and didn't properly evaluate the lake's waters.
Several environmental groups have sued EPA saying the lake should be classified impaired because algae blooms are preventing the waters from meeting basic quality standards.
The designation would pave the way for increased pollution regulations in the shallowest of the Great Lakes. Algae outbreaks have fouled drinking water in recent years and are a threat to wildlife.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones wants Children Services to investigate.Full Story >
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones wants Children Services to investigate.Full Story >
The $10 million Newport Skywheel project could be facing another delay.Full Story >
The $10 million Newport Skywheel project could be facing another delay.Full Story >
The Cincinnati Bell Connector streetcar suspended service Wednesday evening due to mechanical issues on all five vehicles.Full Story >
The Cincinnati Bell Connector streetcar suspended service Wednesday evening due to mechanical issues on all five vehicles.Full Story >
We're in the deep freeze again to start Thursday ahead of a warming trend that should keep the arctic air away for a while.Full Story >
We're in the deep freeze again to start Thursday ahead of a warming trend that should keep the arctic air away for a while.Full Story >
Police are on the scene of a shooting on St. Lawrence Avenue between Schiff Avenue and Kreis Lane.Full Story >
Police are on the scene of a shooting on St. Lawrence Avenue between Schiff Avenue and Kreis Lane.Full Story >