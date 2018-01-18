Democrats dig in on immigration, shutdown risk or no

Republican leaders are racing against a Friday deadline for pushing a short-term spending bill through Congress.Full Story >
Another White House official said Wednesday that the chief of staff's suggestion that Trump's positions had evolved was inartful and maintained Trump is still committed to his immigration priorities.
The fight over the fate of the "dreamers" is increasingly becoming a test of Democrats' progressive mettle, surpassing health care or taxes as the top year-two priority for the liberal base.
Stella McCartney is ready to see the "Me Too" movement sweeping Hollywood make its way to the runways. The British designer discussed equality at her star-studded concert event and fashion presentation in Los Angeles.
Republicans are still struggling to get their stories straight nearly a week after a meeting in which President Donald Trump is said to have made vulgar remarks that have been criticized as racist
Aides to President Donald Trump debate behind closed door whether vulgar term he used ended with 'hole' or 'house.'
Matt Damon says he's sorry for comments he made that there are varying degrees of sexual misconduct and that the punishment should vary as well
Aides to President Donald Trump debate behind closed door whether vulgar term he used ended with 'hole' or 'house.'Full Story >
President Donald Trump and Kazakhstan's president discuss their shared determination to rid the Korean peninsula of nuclear weapons.
Aides to President Donald Trump debate behind closed door whether vulgar term he used ended with 'hole' or 'house.'Full Story >
Steve Bannon, the onetime confidant to President Donald Trump, arrived early Tuesday for his interview before the House Intelligence Committee as part of Russia probe
Ava DuVernay, 'black-ish,' 'Power' among winners at NAACP Image Awards
