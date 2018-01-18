Louisville airport authority names new director

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The Louisville Regional Airport Authority has named a new executive director.
Dan Mann is currently director of the Columbia Metropolitan Airport in South Carolina. Mann will begin his stint in March.
A release from the airport authority says Mann has more than 25 years in airport management and air service development. The South Carolina airport had five consecutive years of passenger growth under Mann. The airport also had a $58 million capital improvement program that included the installation of a solar panel farm on its campus.
He was previously executive director of the Eastern Iowa Airport and manager of the airport in Casper, Wyoming.
Mann succeeds C.T. "Skip" Miller, who has led the airport authority since 2003.
