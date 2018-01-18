Newport Skywheel design rejected, new plan submitted

The $10 million Newport Skywheel project could be facing another delay.

The developer, Koch Development says a new design has been submitted to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers after concerns were raised about the previous design.

This is the third design submission by the developer, past concerns included the Skywheel putting pressure on the flood wall and impacting its integrity.

It's not clear what the latest concerns are.

The original goal was for the Ferris wheel to open by Summer 2018.

Now, Koch Development says the response time by the USACE will determine if a 2018 opening remains achievable.

Past reviews by the USACE have taken weeks to months.

The Newport Skywheel would stand 235 feet tall with 30 climate controlled gondolas. The developer expects 500,000 visitors to the Skywheel each year.

In addition to the Ferris wheel, Koch Development says Newport city officials have submitted plans for enhancements to Riverboat Row.

New pavement, circular promenades lined with trees is what is seen on the renderings.

There is no word yet if city leaders will move forward with the changes if the Skywheel does not receive approval.

Possibly another delay in the Newport Skywheel project, new design submitted for approval. Details on @FOX19 Now. pic.twitter.com/8uz6362npI — Robert Guaderrama (@FOX19Robert) January 18, 2018

