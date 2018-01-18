4-year-old boy killed in 3-vehicle crash

CANTON, Ohio (AP) - A 4-year-old Ohio boy has died after the vehicle he was riding in was hit by two pickup trucks.
The Canton Repository reports that Zayne Paulik was pronounced dead Wednesday of injuries suffered in the crash Tuesday night in Canton.
Police say the boy's mother and his 2-year-old sister suffered minor injuries. One of the other drivers was also hurt.
Police continue to investigate the crash. No charges have been filed.
Information from: The Repository, http://www.cantonrep.com
