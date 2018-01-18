3 displaced in Clermont County fire

Fire displaced three people from their Union Township home overnight, Clermont County dispatchers said.
Flames broke out about 10 p.m. in the 1800 block of Loda Drive, they said.
No one was hurt, and the scene is now clear.
The cause and a damage estimate were not available early Thursday.
The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.
