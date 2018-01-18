Marine stabbed to death; fellow Marine in custody

Republican leaders are racing against a Friday deadline for pushing a short-term spending bill through Congress.Full Story >
The owner of a North Carolina CrossFit gym is facing backlash after posting an online video showing female customers in suggestive positions.Full Story >
Pete Recchia has end-stage renal disease. Basically, he was born with one kidney and it's failing. He's been on a transplant list for two-years and been going to dialysis in Livingston for just as long, three times a week, four hours at a time. All along, a little boy has been watching.Full Story >
The pontiff who was on his way to Peru kindly waited until an ambulance arrived to assist the officer.Full Story >
Airline officials later said the smoke was caused by a faulty fan. No one was injured.Full Story >
