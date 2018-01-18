Multi-vehicle crash snarls EB I-74

A multi-vehicle crash is causing heavy delays on eastbound Interstate 74 in western Hamilton County Thursday morning.

The left lane is blocked near Ohio 128, according to www.ohgo.com

Up to four cars may have collided about 6 a.m., a dispatcher said.

At least one person was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

A secondary crash between two vehicles was reported nearby.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office and Whitewater Township fire crews remain on scene.

