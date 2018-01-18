Multi-vehicle crash snarls EB I-74

The fight over the fate of the "dreamers" is increasingly becoming a test of Democrats' progressive mettle, surpassing health care or taxes as the top year-two priority for the liberal base.Full Story >
The Cincinnati Bell Connector streetcar suspended service Wednesday evening due to mechanical issues on all five vehicles.Full Story >
A multi-vehicle crash is causing heavy delays on eastbound Interstate 74 in western Hamilton County Thursday morning.Full Story >
Agents with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service are probing the incident.Full Story >
Fire displaced three people from their Union Township home overnight, Clermont County dispatchers said.Full Story >
