Ohio man found guilty of killing ex-fiancee's young son

FINDLAY, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio jury has found a man guilty of killing his fiancee's 2-year-old son in 2016.
The Blade reports jurors deliberated less than a day before finding 29-year-old Brent Houdeshell, of Arlington, guilty Wednesday of murder, endangering children and tampering with evidence charges in Hancock County.
Houdeshell's attorney argued at trial that Breydon Ferrell vomited in his crib and hurt himself after trying to get out. Attorney Adam Newman said Houdeshell changed the bedding and bathed the toddler after he fell out of the crib and later found him unresponsive.
Prosecutors said Breydon had a fractured skull, a broken leg, brain contusions, a lacerated liver and other internal injuries. A medical expert said bruises on the toddler's face indicate that he'd been slapped.
A sentencing date hasn't been scheduled.
