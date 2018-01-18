Wells Fargo says glitch emptying customer accounts fixed

Wells Fargo said Wednesday it was working to address a glitch in its online banking system. (Source: Pixabay)

(RNN) - Wells Fargo said Thursday it has resolved a glitch that was double charging customers who used it automatic online bill payments.

Customers who signed up for the service realized a day before they were being shortchanged by hundreds of dollars.

A glitch in the bank’s online system caused payments to process twice, according to customers who took to social media in frustration.

The bank tweeted Thursday morning it had corrected the error.

We’re sorry if you had an issue with your Bill Payments yesterday. Technical teams have corrected the errors. — Wells Fargo (@Ask_WellsFargo) January 18, 2018

In 2016, Wells Fargo was at the forefront of a controversy involving the creation of millions of fraudulent savings and checking accounts on behalf of it's clients without their consent.

This resulted in the resignation of bank CEO John Stumpf and a federal investigation into Wells Fargo.

