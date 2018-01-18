Divers recover body of ATV rider from western Lake Erie

FRENCHTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - Authorities say divers have recovered the body of a southeastern Michigan man who fell into the icy waters of western Lake Erie while riding an all-terrain vehicle.
Monroe County Sheriff's Maj. Jeff Kemp said divers located the body of 40-year-old Derik Bondy of Frenchtown Township in about 10 feet (3 meters) of water about 1,200 feet (365 meters) offshore Thursday. He disappeared Jan. 10.
The Monroe News reports electronic equipment and a submersible Michigan State Police Remotely Operated Vehicle help locate the body on the second day of the recovery effort.
The Coast Guard last week issued a warning about potentially unstable ice on the Great Lakes as temperatures warmed following a stretch of bitter cold.
Information from: Monroe News, http://www.monroenews.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
