Report: Murders by white supremacists more than doubled in 2017

(CNN) - The findings from the Anti-Defamation League reports that the number of murders committed by white supremacists in the United States more than doubled in 2017 compared to the previous year.

Right-wing extremists killed 20 victims, 18 of those victims were killed by white supremacists, according to the ADL.

These figures surpassed murders committed by domestic Islamic extremists and making 2017 the fifth deadliest year on record for extremist violence.

Murders committed by white supremacists in 2017 included several killings linked to the alt-right.

ADL’s report found that over the last decade that 71 percent of all extremist-related fatalities were linked to domestic right-wing extremists.

One incident not included in the data is October’s shooting massacre in Las Vegas where 58-people were killed. The motive for that shooting has not been confirmed by authorities.

The Anti-Defamation League has been tracking these crimes since 1970.

