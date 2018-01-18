Icy roads bring SW Indiana students a 10-day 'weekend'

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) - Students in southwestern Indiana are enjoying a 10-day "weekend" after snow-covered roads from recent storms prompted another day of cancelled classes.

The Evansville Vanderburgh County School Corp. canceled Friday's classes because secondary roads and sidewalks in Evansville and rural roads across Vanderburgh County remain covered with snow and ice.

School officials say roads and sidewalks are unsafe for both school buses and students who walk to school.

Classes also were canceled Thursday for schools in adjacent Posey County.

The Evansville Courier & Press reports that most of the region's students last attended school on Jan. 11.

The school closures have turned students' planned three-day weekend that included Monday's holiday honoring the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. into a 10-day break.

Information from: Evansville Courier & Press, http://www.courierpress.com

