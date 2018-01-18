Dale Earnhardt Jr.: It was just a scratch - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Dale Earnhardt Jr.: It was just a scratch

(RNN) – Dale Earnhardt Jr. worked up lots of tweet cred Wednesday with his post about helping someone who slid off the side of the road during a North Carolina snowstorm.

His picture shows Junior using a winch on his truck to pull Jeremy Labretone’s car back on the road.

Five minutes later, the former NASCAR driver posted, he “center punched a pine tree” after his good deed.

It’s seems Dale Jr. is now the reluctant hero and perhaps a bit embarrassed by the whole thing.

And then this happened.

Labretone’s mother found out about Earnhardt’s act of kindness.

Junior brushed off the praise and gave some advice.

But the story doesn’t end there, the former champion got to be a good Samaritan for a second time as he continued on his way. Earnhardt helped one of North Carolina’s finest.

Last year, Earnhardt retired from auto racing. He’s now working for NBC as a sports commentator.

He lives in Mooresville, NC, about 40 miles north of Charlotte.

