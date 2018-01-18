Dale Earnhardt Jr.: It was just a scratch

(RNN) – Dale Earnhardt Jr. worked up lots of tweet cred Wednesday with his post about helping someone who slid off the side of the road during a North Carolina snowstorm.

His picture shows Junior using a winch on his truck to pull Jeremy Labretone’s car back on the road.

Five minutes later, the former NASCAR driver posted, he “center punched a pine tree” after his good deed.

NC stay off the roads today/tonight. 5 minutes after helping these folks I center punched a pine tree. All good. Probably just needs a new alignment. pic.twitter.com/OfA5Q28jew — Ralph Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) January 17, 2018

It’s seems Dale Jr. is now the reluctant hero and perhaps a bit embarrassed by the whole thing.

Getting all kinds of text that I was in a traffic accident today. I just scratched my winch on the trunk of a pine. No crash. Just driving too fast in the snow. Being a bit of a fool. — Ralph Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) January 18, 2018

And then this happened.

Labretone’s mother found out about Earnhardt’s act of kindness.

Dale Omg! I'm Jeremy's mother Sandra Wilson I'm home battling cancer and when he called me and told me that you pulled him out of a ditch you are my angel. Thank you so much for helping my son! ? — Jeffrey Grant (@JGrant429) January 17, 2018

I can't tell you how relieved I was when my son Jeremy labretone called me and told me that Dale Jr. Pull him out of a ditch today in this weather! Thank you Dale!? — Sandra Wilson (@SandraW95276564) January 17, 2018

Junior brushed off the praise and gave some advice.

No problem. It was a group effort. He needs to get some new tires on that car ASAP. https://t.co/FXIV7k7TzT — Ralph Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) January 18, 2018

But the story doesn’t end there, the former champion got to be a good Samaritan for a second time as he continued on his way. Earnhardt helped one of North Carolina’s finest.

After my pine tree incident, was driving home and came up on a police car sideways near the ditch. Me and 3 other strangers pushed him to safety. No photo evidence. Him being a cop and all, it didn’t feel right exposing his quagmire. — Ralph Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) January 18, 2018

Last year, Earnhardt retired from auto racing. He’s now working for NBC as a sports commentator.

He lives in Mooresville, NC, about 40 miles north of Charlotte.

