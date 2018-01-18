Cincinnati loses bid for Amazon 2nd headquarters

Cincinnati didn't make the cut for Amazon's second North American headquarters.

Amazon narrowed 238 bids down to 20 cities and posted a map showing them on their website Thursday morning.

Contenders include Columbus, Indianapolis and Chicago, but not Cincinnati.

The other finalist cities: Toronto, Denver, Nashville, Los Angeles, Dallas, Austin, Boston, New York City, Newark, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Montgomery County, Washington D.C., Raleigh, Northern Virginia, Atlanta and Miami.

Amazon is expected to invest $5 billion in the project, which would create up to 50,000 high-paying jobs.

Cincinnati was part of a regional bid to bring the headquarters here.

Mayor John Cranley will comment after Thursday's 2 p.m. City Council meeting at City Hall, his spokeswoman said.

He reportedly has said that Amazon was looking at two sites along the Ohio River: The Banks in downtown Cincinnati and the 13-acre Ovation development in Newport, located between the Taylor Southgate Bridge and the Licking River.

Cranley told CNBC in September that Cincinnati would be "very aggressive with tax incentives to land this incredible opportunity."

He also will discuss whether the city bid to land Apple's new corporate campus. Apple officials announced Wednesday they are planning to build a second campus and hire 20,000 workers.

The expansion driven in part by a tax cut that will enable the iPhone maker to bring an estimated $245 billion back to its home country.

A location in northern Liberty Township also was proposed as a potential site for Amazon to come to the region, according to two Butler County leaders, Liberty Township Trustee Steve Schramm and State Rep. George Lang (R-West Chester Township).

