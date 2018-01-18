Attorney: Slain Ohio teen grew upset when arrest threatened

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The lawyer for a 16-year-old boy fatally shot by a deputy in an Ohio courtroom says the teen grew upset when the deputy threatened to arrest him.
Attorney Jennifer Brisco told The Columbus Dispatch a scuffle broke out when her client, Joseph Haynes, resisted the deputy.
Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O'Brien told the newspaper the teen was also upset by a judge's order that he continue to wear an electronic monitoring device.
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says Haynes was shot once in the abdomen after a Juvenile Court hearing in Columbus. He died minutes later at a downtown Columbus hospital.
The boy's grandmother told the newspaper the deputy should have used a stun gun.
Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
