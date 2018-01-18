Amazon announces finalist cities for 2nd headquarters

(RNN) - Amazon has announced 20 cities as finalists for it's second headquarters in North America.

The finalists announced Thursday were chosen from 238 entries submitted throughout Mexico, the United States and Canada.

Among the cities listed are Atlanta, Miami, Philadelphia, Denver and New York City. A full list is available here.

Today we are announcing the communities that will proceed to the next step in the HQ2 process. Getting from 238 to 20 was very tough – all the proposals showed tremendous enthusiasm and creativity https://t.co/x1bFYbk4Ui pic.twitter.com/J2x0HHzBTR — Amazon News (@amazonnews) January 18, 2018

The company said it expects to invest over $5 billion in constructing its second headquarters. As many as 50,000 high paying jobs will also be created, Amazon said.

The Seattle-based company estimates from 2010-2016, $38 billion was invested back into the city's economy.

The winner is expected to be announced later this year, according to The New York Times.

