Ex-assisted living facility head sentenced to 3 years prison

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (AP) - The administrator of a now closed Ohio assisted living facility has been sentenced to three years in prison for causing the death of an elderly resident by stuffing eggs and medication into her mouth.
The News-Herald reports a Lake County assistant prosecutor said in court Wednesday that 55-year-old Alice Ramsey might not have been held accountable for the death of 85-year-old Mary Srpan if a new employee hadn't gathered evidence of mistreatment.
Ramsey previously pleaded guilty to reckless homicide and patient abuse.
Srpan died last January, two weeks after suffering respiratory distress at the Madison Township facility.
The employee used her cellphone to take photos of bruises on Srpan's neck and to record Ramsey verbally abusing her.
Ramsey apologized in court, saying she wasn't careful enough.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Zac Efron says "meet Ted." He shared his first behind-the-scenes picture to social media on Wednesday.Full Story >
Zac Efron says "meet Ted." He shared his first behind-the-scenes picture to social media on Wednesday.Full Story >
The Butler County Dog Warden is asking for your help this week after finding two dogs in very bad shape.Full Story >
The Butler County Dog Warden is asking for your help this week after finding two dogs in very bad shape.Full Story >
Cincinnati Bell Connector service will be suspended until at least Monday to allow work on correcting numerous issues related to manufacturing and design defects.Full Story >
Cincinnati Bell Connector service will be suspended until at least Monday to allow work on correcting numerous issues related to manufacturing and design defects.Full Story >
A Holmes High School teacher has been suspended for three days after being accused of sending inappropriate messages to a student.Full Story >
A Holmes High School teacher has been suspended for three days after being accused of sending inappropriate messages to a student.Full Story >
Cincinnati didn't make the cut for Amazon's second headquarters, but there's a chance it could land just a couple of hours away.Full Story >
Cincinnati didn't make the cut for Amazon's second headquarters, but there's a chance it could land just a couple of hours away.Full Story >