Last of 4 inmates to escape Kentucky jail in December caught

CATLETTSBURG, Ky. (AP) - The last of four inmates to escape a Kentucky detention center has been captured, nearly three weeks after breaking out.
Chief Deputy Jamie Reihs of the Boyd County Sheriff's Department says Ashland police arrested 33-year-old Thomas Bentley on Wednesday after a short foot chase. The Daily Independent reports that Bentley was one of four inmates to flee the Boyd County Detention Center on Dec. 28.
Twenty-one-year-old Isiah Bare was captured the day of the escape, while 31-year-old Joseph Salyers was captured Dec. 29 and 21-year-old Austin Childers was captured Jan. 3.
Catlettsburg Police Chief Cameron Logan has said the inmates likely pried open the door to a pipe chase while in a cell, lifted an air conditioning unit and moved it to ascend to the roof before jumping the fence.
Information from: The Independent, http://www.dailyindependent.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
