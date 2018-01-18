Governors to Trump, Congress: Do more to solve opioid crisis

By GEOFF MULVIHILL
Associated Press
CHERRY HILL, N.J. (AP) - Governors of both parties are calling on Congress and President Donald Trump's administration to provide more money and improve coordination to deal with America's deadly opioid crisis.
The National Governors Association released a list of recommendations Thursday.
It comes less than three months after Trump declared a public health emergency to deal with the epidemic of addictions and deaths associated with opioids, a group of drugs that includes prescription painkillers, heroin and fentanyl.
Those drugs have fueled an overdose crisis that claims the lives of roughly 90 Americans every day.
The governors praised Trump's declaration while calling for more action, including research into non-drug pain treatment methods.
A spokesman for the White House office overseeing drug policy says the administration is committed to working with states and addressing their recommendations.
