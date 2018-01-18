Columbus only Ohio city to make short list for Amazon 2nd HQ

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Columbus is the only Ohio city still in competition for Amazon's multibillion-dollar second headquarters.

The online retailer announced Thursday that it has narrowed its list of possible locations to 20. Cleveland and Cincinnati also put in bids for the planned headquarters, but didn't make the cut.

Amazon said 238 cities submitted proposals for the project that the Seattle-based retailer says could lead to a $5 billion investment and 50,000 new jobs.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said in a statement Thursday that Columbus provides the skilled workforce, educational institutions, infrastructure and culture of collaboration needed and will continue to "compete hard."

Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY-sik) said "it's good that we're making these lists." He says the state will see what it can do to help Columbus land the final bid.

This story has been corrected to show that Amazon announcement was Thursday, not Wednesday

