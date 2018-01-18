Bill would require clinics to bury or cremate fetal remains

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Republic-controlled state Senate has approved a bill along party lines that would require Ohio abortion clinics to either bury or cremate fetal remains.
The Columbus Dispatch reports the legislation sponsored by Republican Sen. Joe Uecker, of Miami Township, would make violations of the law a first-degree misdemeanor. Uecker says he wants to "promote and honor the dignity of the unborn."
The Senate previously passed a similar bill along party lines the Republican-controlled House never acted on. Current Ohio law says fetal remains must be disposed of humanely.
Democratic senators and abortion rights groups criticized the bill as another attempt to impede women from seeking legal abortions.
A federal judge in September struck down a similar provision enacted by Indiana's legislature while Vice President Mike Pence was that state's governor.
Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Zac Efron says "meet Ted." He shared his first behind-the-scenes picture to social media on Wednesday.Full Story >
Zac Efron says "meet Ted." He shared his first behind-the-scenes picture to social media on Wednesday.Full Story >
The Butler County Dog Warden is asking for your help this week after finding two dogs in very bad shape.Full Story >
The Butler County Dog Warden is asking for your help this week after finding two dogs in very bad shape.Full Story >
Cincinnati Bell Connector service will be suspended until at least Monday to allow work on correcting numerous issues related to manufacturing and design defects.Full Story >
Cincinnati Bell Connector service will be suspended until at least Monday to allow work on correcting numerous issues related to manufacturing and design defects.Full Story >
A Holmes High School teacher has been suspended for three days after being accused of sending inappropriate messages to a student.Full Story >
A Holmes High School teacher has been suspended for three days after being accused of sending inappropriate messages to a student.Full Story >
Cincinnati didn't make the cut for Amazon's second headquarters, but there's a chance it could land just a couple of hours away.Full Story >
Cincinnati didn't make the cut for Amazon's second headquarters, but there's a chance it could land just a couple of hours away.Full Story >