Butler County Dog Warden asks: Do you know who owns these dogs?

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

The Butler County Dog Warden is asking for your help this week after finding two dogs in very bad shape.

The warden took to Facebook saying the pups were found within a block of each other by two separate people:

Ok we need your help....If you know any possible owners of these two dogs please contact us right away. They were found loose within a block of each other found by 2 separate people. Both dogs are in very bad shape and we would like to question the owners...

Found in the 6200 Block of Holloway Drive & 6200 Block of Jessica Ct in Liberty Township on 1-17-18

Do you know where I live? My reference number is A37627847 & A37628069

Here are some better pictures of the boys from yesterday, hoping that these may jar someones memory that they have seen these guys before...

You can find the full posts here and here.

Those with information are asked to call 513-887-7297 Ext. 3 or 513-785-6542.

