Columbus denies officers used excessive force in 2017 arrest

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Columbus city attorneys are denying that police officers used improper force when they arrested a man last year in an incident captured on video.

The city says in a court filing that Timothy Davis was wanted on warrants for violent crimes and was resisting arrest.

The city also denies allegations that officers tried to block bystanders from filming the September arrest in a convenience store.

Davis' lawsuit against the city also says Columbus conducts "sham" internal investigations involving officers accused of excessive force. The city denies that allegation.

The city's filing last week acknowledged remarks by an officer at the scene that he would have fatally choked Davis were "inappropriate." But the city says the officer wasn't involved in the arrest and the city's not liable for inappropriate comments.

