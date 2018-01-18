Kasich creates center to advance Ohio's smart vehicle hopes

By JULIE CARR SMYTH

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) is creating a statewide center to advance Ohio's efforts to become a national leader in autonomous vehicle research and smart road technology.

Kasich's order Thursday establishing DriveOhio comes a day after he pitched the idea at the Detroit Auto Show.

Automakers there are sharing the latest ideas for robotic cars. Executives say they see self-driving ride services in the future, but they can't say exactly when.

An executive director appointed by Ohio's state transportation director will head DriveOhio.

That person would establish liaisons with the state departments of transportation, public safety, administrative services and insurance, the state workforce transformation office, the adjutant general and the heads of the Ohio Turnpike and Public Utilities commissions.

The office also will confer with government- and expert-advisory boards.

