Every year, hundreds of people across the Tri-State file claims hoping to get what can be incredibly costly pothole-related repairs covered.

But what makes a pothole claim more likely to receive a payout?

When FOX19 NOW interviewed a representative with the Kentucky Board of Claims in 2015, they said the more information, the better (photographs, for example).

A representative for Cincinnati's Public Services added that anything the driver has that can substantiate the incident actually occurred, such as where the pothole is, how big it was, when it was hit, what time it was hit, photos of the pothole, or photos of the damage.

To file a claim for damage on a state road like an interstate or state route, there's an online form. In Ohio, you must also pay $25 to file the claim. In Cincinnati, you call a hotline to report the damage.

Ultimately, to receive a payout, you have to prove negligence on the part of the city or state. That means the city or state must have received notice of the pothole and neglected to fix it for a period of time.

In Kentucky, it's three days.

And in Cincinnati, Public Services must be aware of a pothole problem for at least 12 days before the city will pay out a claim.

