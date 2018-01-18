Python found in backyard of Florida home

SIESTA KEY, FL (WWSB/RNN) - Reptiles are having a hard time trying to make it in this cold weather.

A Siesta Key resident discovered something rare, at least for Florida. He found a yellow snake swimming underneath his dock.

It was a big one too.

Joe Volpe saw the 12-foot-long python in the water and scooped up the snake using his pool net.

"At first I thought it was dead from the cold weather and then I saw some movement," said Volpe.

Volpe put the python in the sun to warm it up and decided to call a rescue and preservation group.

Matthew's Wildlife Rescue will determine whether the snake is someone's pet.

"Chances are he might have been in the water, because the water was warmer than the air temperature," said rescue owner Justin Matthews,

The python may be microchipped, which may lead Matthews to the snake's owner. He said he'll coordinate with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

