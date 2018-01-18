Woman found dead in Butler County Jail; no indication of foul play, authorities say

An inmate housed at the 705 Hanover Street Correctional Complex was found deceased in her cell Jan. 16, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones.

Authorities say there are no indications of foul play and it appears to be a suicide. The Sheriff’s Office and the Coroner’s Office continue to investigate.

A corrections officer found Samantha Young, 21, unresponsive with a bed sheet tied around her neck Tuesday around 2:20 p.m. Authorities say the officer got her down and started CPR until members of the medical staff arrived.

When medics could not find a pulse or any other sign of life, the Butler County Coroner’s Office responded and pronounced Young deceased.

Young, who was from Cincinnati, was booked into jail Jan. 14 for a probation violation.

