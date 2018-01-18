Family of man killed by police sues city, officers

CLEVELAND (AP) - The family of an unarmed man fatally shot by an Ohio police officer in front of his girlfriend and their three children has sued the officer and the city employing him.
The estate of Roy Evans Jr. claimed in a federal lawsuit filed Thursday that Strongsville police supervisors at the scene along Interstate 71 in Medina County failed to stop officer Jason Miller from rushing toward Evans' immobilized van and opening fire in March 2017.
A grand jury cleared Miller of criminal wrongdoing.
Messages seeking comment from Strongsville's law director weren't returned Thursday.
The shooting occurred after a chase that began with an officer trying to pull over Evans' van for not having its headlights on.
An investigation showed Miller shot Evans less than 5 seconds after exiting his cruiser.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Zac Efron says "meet Ted." He shared his first behind-the-scenes picture to social media on Wednesday.Full Story >
Zac Efron says "meet Ted." He shared his first behind-the-scenes picture to social media on Wednesday.Full Story >
The Butler County Dog Warden is asking for your help this week after finding two dogs in very bad shape.Full Story >
The Butler County Dog Warden is asking for your help this week after finding two dogs in very bad shape.Full Story >
Cincinnati Bell Connector service will be suspended until at least Monday to allow work on correcting numerous issues related to manufacturing and design defects.Full Story >
Cincinnati Bell Connector service will be suspended until at least Monday to allow work on correcting numerous issues related to manufacturing and design defects.Full Story >
A Holmes High School teacher has been suspended for three days after being accused of sending inappropriate messages to a student.Full Story >
A Holmes High School teacher has been suspended for three days after being accused of sending inappropriate messages to a student.Full Story >
Cincinnati didn't make the cut for Amazon's second headquarters, but there's a chance it could land just a couple of hours away.Full Story >
Cincinnati didn't make the cut for Amazon's second headquarters, but there's a chance it could land just a couple of hours away.Full Story >