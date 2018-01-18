Judge pleads not guilty in federal fraud case

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio municipal court judge facing federal fraud charges from her work as a private attorney has pleaded not guilty at a hearing where she had been expected to plead guilty.
The Vindicator reports Mahoning County Court Judge Diane Vettori-Caraballo conferred in court with her attorneys Wednesday before entering her not-guilty plea to charges in the theft of nearly $100,000 from the home of a dead woman whose estate she represented.
Vettori-Caraballo was charged last week in an information with theft, structuring, and making false statements to law enforcement. Charges by information are typically filed when someone usually has agreed to plead guilty.
A prosecutor said in court after Vettori-Caraballo pleaded not guilty that he'll seek additional charges in a superseding indictment.
An attorney for Vettori-Caraballo declined to comment Thursday.
Information from: The Vindicator, http://www.vindy.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
