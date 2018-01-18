Inmate pleads guilty to threats against Trump, judges

LEBANON, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio inmate accused of threatening President Donald Trump and federal judges in letters mailed to the FBI and a public defender's office has pleaded guilty to a charge of mailing threatening communications.
Authorities say that 48-year-old Rodney Cydrus threatened to hurt a number of government officials and that some of the mail sent last year contained white powder that turned out to be harmless. Court filings say Cydrus pleaded guilty Thursday to the one count.
A message was left with his attorney seeking comment. No sentencing date was set.
Cydrus is imprisoned at the Lebanon Correctional Institution for convictions that include arson, aggravated robbery and theft.
