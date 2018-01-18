Ohio inmate pleads guilty mailing threats, powder to officials while incarcerated

A 48-year-old man, formerly of Chillicothe, has pleaded guilty to mailing threatening communications while an inmate at the Lebanon Correctional Institution.

According to court documents, on five separate occasions in January 2017, Cydrus mailed letters threatening to injure numerous government officials, including the President of the United States, federal judges, the FBI and the Federal Public Defender’s Office. Four of the letters were addressed to the FBI and one letter was addressed to the Federal Public Defender’s Office.

As part of the threat, Cydrus included a powdered substance -- namely his own medication -- in the letter to the Federal Public Defender’s Office in Jan. 2017.

Cydrus was indicted by a federal grand jury in February 2017. Mailing threatening communications is a crime punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

