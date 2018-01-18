NJ boy calls TV station to find kidney for dad

Despite the chilly and cloudy start, Saturday will be a very nice afternoon by January standards with highs back above average in the middle 50s.Full Story >
The Fairy Godmother Foundation in Bakersfield, CA, announced it will foot the bill. For Jordanne Barr and Jordan Adamczyk, it was love at first sight.Full Story >
Pete Recchia has end-stage renal disease. Basically, he was born with one kidney and it's failing. He's been on a transplant list for two-years and been going to dialysis in Livingston for just as long, three times a week, four hours at a time. All along, a little boy has been watching.Full Story >
The crash involved two commercial vehicles, two passenger vehicles, and a Greyhound bus.Full Story >
