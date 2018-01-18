NJ boy calls TV station to find kidney for dad

Nick and Pete Recchia, a 10-year-old kid and dad, switched roles for a day. (Source: News 12 New Jersey LLC, Snapshot/CNN)

WEST ORANGE, NJ (News 12 New Jersey/CNN) - A 10-year-old New Jersey boy took matters into his own hands to help his father find a kidney.

He called a local tv news station.

"I need my father to get a kidney, Nick said. “I figured if I talked about it here on TV then maybe someone would help him."

It's as simple as that.

While Nick was sitting in his bedroom, he thought, 'How can I tell the people dad needs a kidney? Call News 12.'

Pete Recchia has end-stage renal disease.

Basically, he was born with one kidney and it's failing.

He's been on a transplant list for two-years and been going to dialysis in Livingston for just as long, three times a week, four hours at a time.

“Like I said, it’s been two and a half years and it seems things aren't moving quick enough. My energy, my whole outlook on everything is, unfortunately, ran into the ground," Pete Recchia said

All along, a little boy has been watching.

"Yes, thinking he has to suffer which is terrible," Nick said when asked how difficult this ordeal has been.

Dad has had to stop work at PSE&G because of his health and pulled back entirely on his workouts.

For Pete, just hearing what his son did without anyone in the house knowing, he couldn't be more proud.

And maybe it'll work.

Someone who is A positive blood type may actually step forward.

"He's awesome. I love him more than anything in the world. It's very loving and amazing he did this for his father, for myself," Pete Recchia said.

The New Jersey Organ and Tissue Sharing Network says that three people in the state are added to the transplant list every day. They say eight lives can be saved by just one organ donor.

Anyone who may be a match and wishes to be considered as a donor should contact the Einstein Medical Center in Philadelphia at 1-800-346-7834 and ask for the transplant coordinator for Pete Recchia.

