UC's Mick Cronin points to Final Four when asked about home winning streak

The University of Cincinnati basketball team is enjoying the longest home-court winning streak in the nation at 35 games.

It’s a win streak that began at Fifth Third Arena and has now carried over to UC’s rent-arena for the 2018-19 season, the BB&T Arena on Northern Kentucky’s campus.

“We’ve never discussed the winning streak and we never discuss playing at Northern Kentucky,” UC head basketball coach Mick Cronin said on Thursday. “We haven’t had one shoot-around there. We haven’t had one practice there. We’ve never been there other than to play the games.”

It is a unique thing -- playing home games in a borrowed arena for a season and still having the same winning result for every home game.

“The dimensions of the court are the same,” Cronin said, channeling Gene Hackman in the movie Hoosiers. “The rims aren’t a different size. It’s the most overrated thing in basketball.”

The No. 12 Bearcats (16-2, 5-0 AAC) are still winning their way, regardless of where the games are being played. UC is ranked second in the country in scoring defense and number one in the country in defensive efficiency. It might be why the head coach alluded to playing in the Final Four this season.

“The only place where I believe it’s important to practice in there is the Carrier Dome. That’s different. Hopefully, another dome. I’ll get to find that out. They play games in April in domes," Cronin said.

That dome would be the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, for the Final Four.

The next step along the way is a home game against East Carolina (8-10, 2-5 AAC) on Saturday at 4 p.m. at BB&T Arena. The Bearcats are looking to extend the nation’s longest home winning streak to 36 games.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.