Mix 94.9 to become 'Fiona 94.9'

(Cincinnati Zoo/Instagram) (Cincinnati Zoo/Instagram)
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

To celebrate Fiona's first birthday, Mix 94.9 will become Fiona 94.9 on Friday until Sunday night.

Highlights on the station will include: 

  • Interviews with Fiona’s friends live on-air including cheetahs, snakes, and more
  • Updates from Thane Maynard and Fiona’s care team on her progress
  • Cincinnati Zoo tickets and official Fiona shirts given away every hour
  • The opportunity to wish Fiona a happy birthday on the air
  • A chance to win Graeter’s giftcards to enjoy the return of Chunky Chunky Hippo ice cream
  • Fiona’s Faves @ 5pm: a playlist to get your booty shaking

“We’ve all watched Fiona grow up over the last year into a healthy, happy hippo,” Jay Kruz, Program Director and Afternoon Host said in a news release. “We’re grateful to partner with the Cincinnati Zoo to create a special listening experience for our city."

