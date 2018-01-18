Mix 94.9 to become 'Fiona 94.9'

To celebrate Fiona's first birthday, Mix 94.9 will become Fiona 94.9 on Friday until Sunday night.

Highlights on the station will include:

Interviews with Fiona’s friends live on-air including cheetahs, snakes, and more

Updates from Thane Maynard and Fiona’s care team on her progress

Cincinnati Zoo tickets and official Fiona shirts given away every hour

The opportunity to wish Fiona a happy birthday on the air

A chance to win Graeter’s giftcards to enjoy the return of Chunky Chunky Hippo ice cream

Fiona’s Faves @ 5pm: a playlist to get your booty shaking

“We’ve all watched Fiona grow up over the last year into a healthy, happy hippo,” Jay Kruz, Program Director and Afternoon Host said in a news release. “We’re grateful to partner with the Cincinnati Zoo to create a special listening experience for our city."

