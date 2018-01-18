Zac Efron shares behind-the-scenes pic as serial killer Ted Bundy

Zac Efron says "meet Ted." He shared his first behind-the-scenes picture to social media on Wednesday.

"Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile," a new movie about Bundy, is shooting scenes in the Cincinnati area.

The movie stars Efron (High School Musical 3) and Lily Collins (Mirror Mirror), according to IMDB.

IMDB says the movie will chronicle the crimes of Ted Bundy from the perspective of his longtime girlfriend, Elizabeth Kloepfer, who refused to believe the truth about him for years.

Collins also took to Instagram on Wednesday shared a picture of herself in character, with the caption, "Meet Liz."

The movie does not yet have a release date.

