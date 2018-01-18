Pope shocks Chile by accusing sex abuse victims of slander

The pontiff who was on his way to Peru kindly waited until an ambulance arrived to assist the officer.Full Story >
Temperatures are in the 20s to start Friday, but a weekend warm-up is just a few hours away.Full Story >
A police chase ended with a crash into a building and the suspect at large early Friday.Full Story >
Cincinnati police said a passenger suffered a life-threatening injury in an overnight crash in CliftonFull Story >
Cincinnati fire crews are on scene battling a two-alarm fire in Evanston Friday morning.Full Story >
In Gallatin County, parents have been forced to find day care for their kids or stay home from work because roads have been too dangerous.Full Story >
The White House chief of staff says President Donald Trump's views on immigration and building a wall along the Mexico border have evolved since his presidential campaignFull Story >
At least 10 deaths, including baby in car that plunged off slippery Louisiana road, as ice and snow close highways, schools and government offices around the South amid record-breaking cold snapFull Story >
AP FACT CHECK: Trump's fraught relationship with facts marks his presidencyFull Story >
Former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole is getting Congress' highest civilian honorFull Story >
Liberal activists are shrugging off the prospect of a government shutdown and demanding that Democrats protect thousands of young immigrants from deportationFull Story >
A layer of snow and ice across the South has closed highways, schools and government offices and sent cars spinning and sliding off the roadFull Story >
Steve Bannon's attorney relayed questions, in real time, to the White House during a House Intelligence Committee interview of the former Trump chief strategist, people familiar with the closed-door session told The Associated PressFull Story >
Their aunts say 13 malnourished siblings allegedly kept captive in filthy conditions by their parents in a California home lived a strict existence with no social lives and no contact with extended familyFull Story >
