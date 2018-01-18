Authorities: Brazilian nationals charged in fraud case

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say two Brazilian nationals arrested with credit card skimmers, more than 250 counterfeit credit or bank cards and nearly $140,000 in cash have been indicted on federal charges including conspiracy to commit credit card fraud.

A release Thursday from the U.S. Attorney's Office for Ohio's northern district says 27-year-old Felipe Trovo Pena and 26-year-old Antonio Pedro de Oliveira Neto also are charged with use of and possession of counterfeit credit cards.

They were arrested in November after a bank in Trumbull County reported people making ATM withdrawals while obscuring the ATM camera.

Court documents allege between August and November the men used skimming devices to capture card data and re-encoded it on counterfeit cards to get cash.

Neto's attorney declined to comment. A message was left for Pena's attorney.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.