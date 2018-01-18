Giant e-school closure means abrupt change for students

By KANTELE FRANKO
Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - One of the nation's largest online charter schools is closing abruptly halfway through the academic year.
That means families of the roughly 12,000 Ohio students from the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow are scrambling to arrange other schooling options.
The publicly funded e-school has been running out of money amid a legal dispute with the state. ECOT's closure shifted from a possibility to a reality when the required oversight entity known as its sponsor decided Thursday to suspend that arrangement. ECOT says the state rejected a proposal from the e-school that was aimed at keeping it open through the spring.
Ohio's public school districts would have to accept any returning local ECOT students, but some families refuse to go back to those schools. Some are considering other virtual schools or homeschooling.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
