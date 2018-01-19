Congress likely racing toward a government shutdown

In his first year in office, President Donald Trump has made sharp departures from years and even decades of US foreign policy.Full Story >
On Thursday, the administration announced the creation of a new office to protect the religious rights of medical providers, including those who oppose abortion.Full Story >
A top manager who supervises the EPA's program for cleaning up the nation's most contaminated properties and waterways told Congress the government needs to plan for the ongoing threat posed to Superfund sites by climate change.Full Story >
Pres. Donald Trump is about to experience something every president from Gerald Ford to Barack Obama has - a government shutdown. Here's a list of U.S. Government shutdowns in recent history.Full Story >
The measure would be the fourth stopgap spending bill since the current budget year started in October.Full Story >
The White House chief of staff says President Donald Trump's views on immigration and building a wall along the Mexico border have evolved since his presidential campaignFull Story >
At least 10 deaths, including baby in car that plunged off slippery Louisiana road, as ice and snow close highways, schools and government offices around the South amid record-breaking cold snapFull Story >
AP FACT CHECK: Trump's fraught relationship with facts marks his presidencyFull Story >
Former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole is getting Congress' highest civilian honorFull Story >
Liberal activists are shrugging off the prospect of a government shutdown and demanding that Democrats protect thousands of young immigrants from deportationFull Story >
A layer of snow and ice across the South has closed highways, schools and government offices and sent cars spinning and sliding off the roadFull Story >
Steve Bannon's attorney relayed questions, in real time, to the White House during a House Intelligence Committee interview of the former Trump chief strategist, people familiar with the closed-door session told The Associated PressFull Story >
Their aunts say 13 malnourished siblings allegedly kept captive in filthy conditions by their parents in a California home lived a strict existence with no social lives and no contact with extended familyFull Story >
