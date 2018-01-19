Gov't shutdown deadline nears; Trump says 'not looking good'

In his first year in office, President Donald Trump has made sharp departures from years and even decades of US foreign policy.Full Story >
In his first year in office, President Donald Trump has made sharp departures from years and even decades of US foreign policy.Full Story >
A top manager who supervises the EPA's program for cleaning up the nation's most contaminated properties and waterways told Congress the government needs to plan for the ongoing threat posed to Superfund sites by climate change.Full Story >
A top manager who supervises the EPA's program for cleaning up the nation's most contaminated properties and waterways told Congress the government needs to plan for the ongoing threat posed to Superfund sites by climate change.Full Story >
On Thursday, the administration announced the creation of a new office to protect the religious rights of medical providers, including those who oppose abortion.Full Story >
On Thursday, the administration announced the creation of a new office to protect the religious rights of medical providers, including those who oppose abortion.Full Story >
Pres. Donald Trump is about to experience something every president from Gerald Ford to Barack Obama has - a government shutdown. Here's a list of U.S. Government shutdowns in recent history.Full Story >
Pres. Donald Trump is about to experience something every president from Gerald Ford to Barack Obama has - a government shutdown. Here's a list of U.S. Government shutdowns in recent history.Full Story >
The measure would be the fourth stopgap spending bill since the current budget year started in October.Full Story >
The measure would be the fourth stopgap spending bill since the current budget year started in October.Full Story >
The Supreme Court has agreed to decide the legality of the latest version of President Donald Trump's ban on travel to the United States by residents of six majority-Muslim countries.Full Story >
The Supreme Court has agreed to decide the legality of the latest version of President Donald Trump's ban on travel to the United States by residents of six majority-Muslim countries.Full Story >
Russia-linked Twitter networks are pushing a conservative meme related to the investigation of Russian election interference, researchers say.Full Story >
Russia-linked Twitter networks are pushing a conservative meme related to the investigation of Russian election interference, researchers say.Full Story >
Prosecutors say a California couple accused of torturing a dozen of their children for years starved them to the point that their growth was stuntedFull Story >
Prosecutors say a California couple accused of torturing a dozen of their children for years starved them to the point that their growth was stuntedFull Story >
Prosecutors say a California couple accused of torturing a dozen of their children for years starved them to the point that their growth was stuntedFull Story >
Prosecutors say a California couple accused of torturing a dozen of their children for years starved them to the point that their growth was stuntedFull Story >
A divided Congress is barreling toward an election-year showdown that is dangling the mounting prospect of a weekend government shutdownFull Story >
A divided Congress is barreling toward an election-year showdown that is dangling the mounting prospect of a weekend government shutdownFull Story >
U.S. Olympian McKayla Maroney says being sexually assaulted by a Michigan sports doctor who molested her and other gymnasts scarred her mind in ways that may never healFull Story >
U.S. Olympian McKayla Maroney says being sexually assaulted by a Michigan sports doctor who molested her and other gymnasts scarred her mind in ways that may never healFull Story >
U.S. Olympian McKayla Maroney says being sexually assaulted by a Michigan sports doctor who molested her and other gymnasts scarred her mind in ways that may never healFull Story >
U.S. Olympian McKayla Maroney says being sexually assaulted by a Michigan sports doctor who molested her and other gymnasts scarred her mind in ways that may never healFull Story >
NIH's Fauci says agency in scramble to save research as government shutdown loomsFull Story >
NIH's Fauci says agency in scramble to save research as government shutdown loomsFull Story >
A Michigan judge has heard from two Olympic gymnasts during a third day of gripping statements from young women who were sexually abused by a sports doctorFull Story >
A Michigan judge has heard from two Olympic gymnasts during a third day of gripping statements from young women who were sexually abused by a sports doctorFull Story >
Long before they end up in actors' hands, SAG Awards begin as molten metal in a Southern California foundryFull Story >
Long before they end up in actors' hands, SAG Awards begin as molten metal in a Southern California foundryFull Story >
The White House chief of staff says President Donald Trump's views on immigration and building a wall along the Mexico border have evolved since his presidential campaignFull Story >
The White House chief of staff says President Donald Trump's views on immigration and building a wall along the Mexico border have evolved since his presidential campaignFull Story >
At least 10 deaths, including baby in car that plunged off slippery Louisiana road, as ice and snow close highways, schools and government offices around the South amid record-breaking cold snapFull Story >
At least 10 deaths, including baby in car that plunged off slippery Louisiana road, as ice and snow close highways, schools and government offices around the South amid record-breaking cold snapFull Story >