Kentucky's jobless rate declined in December

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - State officials say Kentucky ended last year with a drop in its unemployment rate.
The Kentucky Center for Education and Workforce Statistics says the seasonally adjusted preliminary rate in December was 4.4 percent. That's down from the 4.7 percent rate in November, and was lower than the 4.8 percent jobless rate across Kentucky in December 2016.
Kentucky's jobless rate last month was slightly above the 4.1 percent national rate.
The director of the University of Kentucky's Center for Business and Economic Research, Chris Bollinger, says Kentucky's unemployment rate has reached its lowest level since December 2002.
He says data shows that more people are entering Kentucky's labor force and finding work.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Cincinnati fire officials are investigating the cause of an early morning blaze at a vacant South Fairmount building.Full Story >
Cincinnati fire officials are investigating the cause of an early morning blaze at a vacant South Fairmount building.Full Story >
Temperatures are in the 20s to start Friday, but a weekend warm-up is just a few hours away.Full Story >
Temperatures are in the 20s to start Friday, but a weekend warm-up is just a few hours away.Full Story >
A police chase ended with a crash into a building and the suspect at large early Friday.Full Story >
A police chase ended with a crash into a building and the suspect at large early Friday.Full Story >
Cincinnati police said a passenger suffered a life-threatening injury in an overnight crash in CliftonFull Story >
Cincinnati police said a passenger suffered a life-threatening injury in an overnight crash in CliftonFull Story >
Cincinnati fire crews are on scene battling a two-alarm fire in Evanston Friday morning.Full Story >
Cincinnati fire crews are on scene battling a two-alarm fire in Evanston Friday morning.Full Story >