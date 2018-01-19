Critical injury crash closes Central Parkway

Cincinnati police said they are investigating a critical injury crash in Clifton overnight.

Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle accident in the 3200 block of Central Parkway just after 2 a.m.

An occupant of the vehicle was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center in critical condition with a life-threatening injury, police said.

Cincinnati police traffic officers remain on scene.

Central Parkway is shut down between Bates Avenue and Hopple Street until further notice.

