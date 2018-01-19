6 teenage inmates charged with rioting at juvenile jail

CLEVELAND (AP) - Six teenagers have been charged in what authorities believe was a planned riot at a juvenile jail in Cleveland.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O'Malley said Thursday that the inmates, ages 14 and 15, are charged with aggravated rioting, inciting violence, vandalism and disorderly conduct. One is also being charged with aggravated menacing for threatening to stab a SWAT officer with shards of glass, and at least two are charged with attempted escape.

The disturbance at the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center on Jan. 8 left a sheriff's officer and a juvenile inmate injured with cuts.

O'Malley says surveillance video appears to show one teen signaling the others to begin rioting. The cost of the damage to the facility was estimated at $200,000.

